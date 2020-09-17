Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.48

Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and traded as high as $137.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $359.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.79.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$60.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.23 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market.

