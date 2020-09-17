Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.05. 599,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,154,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Specifically, CFO Brian Robert Dickman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $581.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 40.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9,983.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 24,335.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

