Serum (SRM) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Serum coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00017894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $97.82 million and approximately $93.07 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00250425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00101084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.01501391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00215187 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.