Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 656,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $712.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $673.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.96. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $725.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.64.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.