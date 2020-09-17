Short Interest in AEGON NV/ (NYSE:AEB) Rises By 28.3%

AEGON NV/ (NYSE:AEB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AEGON NV/ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800. AEGON NV/ has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.2528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

