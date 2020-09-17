Short Interest in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expands By 19.5%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 40,560,000 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of Antero Resources stock remained flat at $$2.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,331,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,152,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $781.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.78. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The company’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.