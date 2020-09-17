Short Interest in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Expands By 19.2%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 151,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE BBX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 24,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,554. BBX Capital has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $287.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($1.11). BBX Capital had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $94.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that BBX Capital will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit