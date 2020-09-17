Short Interest in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Expands By 19.2%

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 151,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE BBX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 24,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,554. BBX Capital has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $287.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($1.11). BBX Capital had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $94.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that BBX Capital will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

