Short Interest in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Rises By 19.5%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 335,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 18.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 276,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 43,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 81,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,205. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

