Short Interest in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Grows By 28.1%

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 985,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BURL traded down $4.82 on Thursday, hitting $212.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.60. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.64 and a beta of 0.65.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
