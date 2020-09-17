Short Interest in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Grows By 28.1%

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 985,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded down $4.82 on Thursday, hitting $212.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.60. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

