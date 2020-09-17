Short Interest in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expands By 13.4%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 326,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 158,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,989. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $415.57 million, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,802.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $672,085. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of eGain by 876.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 668,616 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth $3,056,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 203,662 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of eGain by 349.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 145,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

