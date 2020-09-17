Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Rises By 28.2%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 81.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,067 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,820 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 12.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,080,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,050,000 after purchasing an additional 796,882 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $5,898,000. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGO. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 240,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,115. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

