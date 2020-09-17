Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rises By 19.7%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 876,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $15,454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after buying an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 232,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 131,048 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 392,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.83. 141,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,356. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

