Short Interest in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Grows By 20.8%

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 696,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. AXA lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after acquiring an additional 253,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.93. 481,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,624. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

