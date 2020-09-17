Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Increases By 19.1%

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 359,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AJX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $221.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 607,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 110,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

