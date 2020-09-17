Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Rises By 21.0%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,107. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $423.59 million, a PE ratio of 138.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 240,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.