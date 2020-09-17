Short Interest in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Increases By 20.7%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 870,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $13,095,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $5,406,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 1,450.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 294,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manitowoc by 214.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Manitowoc by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 137,417 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 525,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $314.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.91. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.78.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

