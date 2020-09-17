Short Interest in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Increases By 20.2%

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
MDLZ stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,336,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,805. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
