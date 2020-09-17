Short Interest in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Grows By 20.6%

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Moog in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Moog in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Moog stock traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 187,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,309. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. Moog has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $95.93.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $657.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moog will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Moog’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

