Short Interest in Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Increases By 26.7%

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,836.0 days.

MLLGF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of MLLGF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

