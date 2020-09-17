Short Interest in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Rises By 20.8%

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 36,182 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 146.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR stock remained flat at $$55.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

