Short Interest in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Grows By 20.0%

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 14,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $136.69. 12,389,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,763,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $387.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.