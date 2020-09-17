Siemens’ (SIE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.94 ($152.87).

Shares of SIE traded up €1.78 ($2.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €118.68 ($139.62). The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,631 shares. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($156.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €115.80 and a 200 day moving average of €97.75.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

