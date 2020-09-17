Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading 8.3% Higher

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 3,509,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,589,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a market cap of $47.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.89% and a negative net margin of 633.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

