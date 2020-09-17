Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.33. Approximately 178,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 119,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sitime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -113.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sitime Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $217,627.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $115,638.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,994.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,230 shares of company stock worth $5,216,610. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sitime by 1,056.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

