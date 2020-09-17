Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading Up 7.9%

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) shares were up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 187,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 300,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SND shares. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 39,154 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

