Spiking Market Capitalization Achieves $2.29 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $51,886.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.95 or 0.04425824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034932 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

