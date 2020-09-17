Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells $159,514.94 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $159,514.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $211,406.52.

Shares of SPLK traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,895. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 59.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

