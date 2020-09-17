Starbase Market Capitalization Tops $164,011.41 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $164,011.41 and $1,522.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044342 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.67 or 0.04606475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00055906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035306 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

