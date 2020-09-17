Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,454 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical volume of 845 call options.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 224.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Gerdau by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

