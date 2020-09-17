Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,023% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. UBS Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 70,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after buying an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $85,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after buying an additional 1,329,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

