Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Sulliden Mining Capital shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile (TSE:SMC)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc, a precious metals company, invests in, acquires, and develops mining properties in the Americas. The company explores for gold, zinc, silver, and copper ores. Its primary project is the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering 334 hectares in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

