Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

