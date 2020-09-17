TenX (PAY) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00044348 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.84 or 0.04585914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035260 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,599,141 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.