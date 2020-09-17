Terraco Gold (CVE:TEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.15. Terraco Gold shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,837,916 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.90.

About Terraco Gold (CVE:TEN)

Terraco Gold Corp., a precious metals royalty and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Almaden project, which consists of 12 leased patented lode mining claims, 208 unpatented lode mining claims, and approximately 280 acres of private fee ground located in Washington County, Idaho.

