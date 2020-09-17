THETA Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. THETA has a market capitalization of $493.66 million and approximately $43.26 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00005187 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit, IDEX, DDEX and Upbit. In the last week, THETA has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044342 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.67 or 0.04606475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00055906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Binance, Coinbit and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

