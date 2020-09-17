TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $187,065.13 and approximately $418.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000104 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002167 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001447 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,341,777 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

