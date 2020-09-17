TOP Price Tops $0.0017 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $506,274.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00248960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00100482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01500766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00215637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

