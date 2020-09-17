Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce $58.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $1.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,543.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $90.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $327.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $49.37 million, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Translate Bio.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ TBIO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,060. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.29. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

In other Translate Bio news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 55.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 40.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 42.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

