UNUS SED LEO (LEO) One Day Volume Tops $14.25 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $14.25 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00010872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00446782 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000391 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.