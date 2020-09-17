Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.71 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00032190 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, OOOBTC and IDEX. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $35.20 million and $12.71 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044342 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.67 or 0.04606475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00055906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035306 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, CoinExchange, IDEX, Livecoin, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

