USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,202.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $633,783.85 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,921.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.02133136 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001454 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00737923 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002390 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,768,764 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

