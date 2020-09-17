Veles One Day Volume Hits $29,134.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Veles has a market cap of $116,507.86 and $29,134.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0923 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,884.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.46 or 0.03522902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.02134612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00445757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.00843196 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00047587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00537980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,371,749 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,881 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

