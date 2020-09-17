VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,259. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VEON by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 73,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VEON by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,168,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,450,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in VEON by 686.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 360,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 314,944 shares in the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

