VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,259. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VEON by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 73,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VEON by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,168,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,450,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in VEON by 686.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 360,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 314,944 shares in the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
