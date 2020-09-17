VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Up 5.5%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) shares shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. 7,708,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 6,066,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VEON by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VEON by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,168,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after buying an additional 3,422,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of VEON by 686.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 360,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 314,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

