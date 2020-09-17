Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.05. The stock has a market cap of $393.72 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Hill sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$153,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,000,000.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

