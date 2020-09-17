VideoCoin (VID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.06 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $308,895.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001207 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.