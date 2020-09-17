W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Trading 6.1% Higher

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.51 and last traded at $47.07. 994,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 579,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,884 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

