Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 6.9%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.70. 872,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 898,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 53.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit