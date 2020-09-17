Williams Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,571 put options on the company. This is an increase of 623% compared to the typical daily volume of 494 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,092 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,483,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,817,000 after buying an additional 7,423,313 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,895,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,822,000 after buying an additional 2,306,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,932,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,236,000 after buying an additional 961,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 402,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,374,971. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

