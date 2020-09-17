Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.27. Xander Resources shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 131,500 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $851,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

In related news, Director Marsha Panar sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,734.56.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

